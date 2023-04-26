By Jeffrey Dastin and Anna Tong

(Reuters) – OpenAI Inc is introducing to ChatGPT what a director at the company called an “incognito mode” that neither saves users’ chat history nor uses it to enhance its artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday.

The San Francisco-based startup also said it plans a “ChatGPT Business” subscription with additional data controls.

The move comes on the heels of concerns about how ChatGPT and other chatbots inspired by it manage hundreds of millions of user data, commonly used to improve or “train” AI.

Italy last month banned ChatGPT over possible privacy violations, saying OpenAI could restart the service if it met demands such as giving consumers tools to object to the processing of their data. France and Spain have also started to probe the service.

Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, told Reuters the company is in compliance with European privacy law and working to provide necessary safeguards to regulators.

The new features didn’t come from Italy’s ban on ChatGPT, she said, but from a months-long effort to put users “in the driver’s seat” when it comes to data collection.

“We are going to move more and more in this direction of prioritizing the user’s privacy”, said Murati.

The launch of the new mode on Tuesday allows users to disable “chat history and training” in their settings and export their data.

Nicholas Turley, director of product at OpenAI who likened this to the incognito mode of a web browser, said the company will still keep chats for 30 days to monitor for abuse before permanently deleting them.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California and Anna Tong in San Francisco)