05/18/2023 – 18:29

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) bot that has become a global sensation for its power to quickly produce human-like content and provide answers on different subjects, is now available in the Apple app store.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-sponsored company behind ChatGPT, said on Thursday that the launch came after hearing from users “who love using ChatGPT on the go.”

By moving to smartphones, OpenAI continues to make headway in the search engine market, dominated primarily by Google, which has been put under pressure by the rise of generative AI.

Offered free of charge, the app will allow users to “have accurate information without the need to filter advertising or multiple results,” OpenAI said on its website, giving a subtle sting to Google’s search engine.

The app can also offer “cooking directions, travel plans or thoughtful message creation,” the company added.

OpenAI said it is launching in the United States and will expand to other countries in the coming weeks. ChatGPT should be available for Android devices “soon”, he explained.

ChatGPT’s powers are also now available on smartphones via Bing, Microsoft’s search engine, which uses OpenAI technology.

The app store also has apps that ride the AI ​​wave. Meta, the company that owns Facebook, issued a warning last month about malicious software sneaking through ChatGPT or similar AI tools.























