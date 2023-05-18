OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, said Thursday that it is introducing Apple’s ChatGPT app for iOS.

The ChatGPT app is free to use and will sync history across all devices, according to OpenAI.

“ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4 capabilities, early access to features, and faster response times, all on iOS,” the company added.

GPT-4 is a powerful artificial intelligence model that succeeds the technology behind the hugely popular ChatGPT.

In February, OpenAI launched a pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-based chatbot, called ChatGPT Plus, for $20 a month.

The company reported that it was going to start the deployment for iOS in the United States and that it would be extended to other countries in the following weeks.

The public battle to dominate the AI ​​technology space began late last year with the launch of ChatGPT and prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc to Meta to promote their own offerings.