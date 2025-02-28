Openai has launched GPT-4.5, its largest IA model to dateknown internally as “Orion”. And, despite this, you can know little about the advances of the last weeks in its competition, such as Deepseek, Claude or even Grok.

Despite its size and improvements in knowledge and emotional capacity, Openai considers it a “border model”a term that appeared in its original Paper, although it has then been withdrawn: what does this mean?

Is GPT-4.5 a leap forward or a sign of stagnation in AI?

Available for Chatgpt Pro subscribers and API developers, GPT-4.5 uses the same data scaling and computing approach as its predecessors. However, its performance in certain benchmarks is below the models of the reasoning of other companies, which reinforces the idea that the simple expansion of data and computing is reaching its limits. Openai has recognized that his High operational cost could affect its availability in the future.

Artificial intelligence has lived for years of vertiginous advances. Each new OpenAi model seemed to overcome the previous one with obvious improvements in language, reasoning and creativity. However, with GPT-4.5, the story is more complex. Although it is Openai’s largest model so far, its results in some key tests suggest that the traditional approach Training models with more data and more computing could be reaching a limit.

If in each previous iteration the increase in size guaranteed a leap into capacities, GPT-4.5 Raises an awkward question: Have we reached a point where the growth of the models no longer translates into substantial improvements?

GPT-4.5: bigger, more expensive, smarter?

GPT-4.5 has been received with enthusiasm, but also with skepticism. Openai describes it as its most advanced model, with better understanding in the world and a remarkable improvement in emotional intelligence. However, some of its results suggest that it is not the best in all areas.

Among the strengths of the model, they stand out:

Less hallucinations than previous versions and competitive models.

Better performance in creative and writing tasks.

A warmer and more natural tone in your answers.

However, it also presents important buts:

It does not exceed the most advanced reasoning models in academic Benchmarks.

His training has been extremely expensive, and Openai doubts his long -term sustainability.

Some key chatgpt functionalities, such as the realistic mode of conversation, are not yet available in this model.

The battle of ‘Benchmarks’: Where is GPT-4.5 situated?

Historically, Openai models have dominated the main benchmarks of AI. However, with GPT-4.5 the situation is different. In tests like Simpleqa (Direct and objective questions), surpasses GPT-4O and other OpenAI models. But when facing advanced reasoning models such as Claude 3.7 Sonnet of Anthropic or Deepseek R1the results are not so favorable.

In programming benchmarks:

In Swe-Bench Verified which evaluates the resolution of code problems, GPT-4.5 has a performance similar to that of GPT-4O, but does not reach the most advanced models.

which evaluates the resolution of code problems, GPT-4.5 has a performance similar to that of GPT-4O, but does not reach the most advanced models. In Swe-Lancerwhich measures the ability to create complete software functions, surpasses GPT-4O and other OpenAI models, but still behind the leaders in the category.

In other mathematical and scientific reasoning tests, such as Aime and GPQAGPT-4.5 is below models specifically designed for these tasks.

These results suggest that model growth no longer guarantees improvements in all areas.

The future of AI: more data or better reasoning?

For years, the predominant strategy in AI has been the same: more data, more computing capacity, larger models. But Openai, like the rest of the industry, now faces a crossroads.

Ilya Sutskever himself, former OpenAi scientific chief, warned in December 2024 that “We have reached the data peak” and? Traditional pre-leisure is coming to an end. This means that simply feeding more information to the models is not enough to improve their performance.

The alternative explored by the large companies of AI are the Reasoning modelswho use more computing time to “think” about problems before responding. These models, although slower, are more precise and can overcome many of the limitations of systems based only on size.

Openai has already advanced that his next great model, GPT-5will combine its GPT series with its line of reasoning models “or”. GPT-4.5, although it does not break records, it could be an intermediate step towards this new generation.