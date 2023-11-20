EAccording to insiders, some investors in ChatGPT maker Open AI are considering legal action against the board of directors over the dismissal of company boss Sam Altman. The investors have sought legal advice to consider their options, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. It was initially unclear whether there would be a lawsuit. Altman’s surprise firing on Friday sparked concerns about the company’s future.

The ousted Altman tried Monday to allay concerns about a collapse of the AI ​​pioneer. For him and Microsoft boss Satya Nadella, the top priority is to ensure “the continued prosperity of OpenAI,” Altman wrote on Monday on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). Partners and customers should be guaranteed complete continuity of operations, he added, referring to the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft. Altman moved to the software company shortly after his dismissal.

The Reuters news agency had a letter in which by Monday almost all of the more than 700 OpenAI employees had threatened to quit if the board of directors did not resign. There were also calls for the return of Altman and board chairman Greg Brockman, who had also moved to Microsoft after the CEO was fired. According to Nadella, Altman will lead a new research group there. Microsoft guaranteed all OpenAI employees jobs in the new subsidiary. When asked, OpenAI referred to Altman’s posting on X.

Microsoft holds 49 percent of the company, other investors and employees control another 49 percent and two percent is owned by OpenAI’s non-profit parent company.

Altman is considered the human face of generative AI, which can simulate human communication and create complex texts using just a few keywords.