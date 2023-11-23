OpenAI has a peculiar business structure. At the top of the group is a non-profit company controlled by a board of directors. It is not accountable to shareholders, investors or employees of the company, but rather is due to its mission that artificial intelligence benefits humanity. As of last Friday, the board had six members: three independents and three from the company’s founders. Of all of them, only one, Quora founder Adam D’Angelo, remains five days later. Two other independents have joined the board: former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and former president of Twitter and former CEO of Salesforce, Bret Taylor.

Sam Altman, this was not only the chief executive, but also a member of the board. Joining him was Greg Brockman, who served as president, and a third founder, Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist. In addition to those three founders and employees of the company, there were three independents on the board: Adam D’Angelo, Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner. The independents ousted Altman and Brockman with the support of Sutskever, who later regretted having supported the coup. Pressure from employees and investors has led to the return of Altman as chief executive, but without being a member of the board. McCauley, Toner and Sustkever also resign and the new board is made up of Bret Taylor as president, accompanied by D’Angelo and Summers.

Bret Taylor 43 years old, has a long and varied career in Silicon Valley. Stanford, Google, Facebook, Salesforce, Slack and Twitter, among others, appear on her resume. Trained as a computer scientist at Stanford University, he began his career in 2003 at Google, where he was part of the team that created Google Maps. He left Google in 2007 and founded the social network FriendFeed, which he ran until it was bought by Facebook in 2009. He joined Facebook, where he was named chief technology officer in 2010, a position he had previously held D’Angelo. . It didn’t last long. He left the social network in 2012 to found Quip, a cloud software firm. History repeated itself: Salesforce acquired the company he had founded in 2016 and Taylor ended up joining the purchasing firm. At Salesforce he negotiated the purchase of Slack, closed in 2021, and was appointed joint CEO of the group in November 2021, along with the founder, Marc Benioff. It didn’t last long either: a year later he announced that he was leaving office. In parallel, he was appointed president of the board of Twitter in 2021, without executive duties. He remained in office until Elon Musk acquired the social network and dissolved the board. But before, he was the one who forced Musk to jump through hoops when he wanted to reverse the agreement. He comes to OpenAI with a lot of baggage.

Larry Summers 68 years old, is the most talked about signing. He was Secretary of the Treasury under Bill Clinton between 1999 and 2001 and president of the National Economic Council of the White House under Barack Obama between 2009 and 2011. Between both periods, he presided over Harvard University from 2001 to 2006. His departure was somewhat traumatic, as He resigned following a sexist comment. He received a disapproving vote for arguing that “innate differences” between men and women could explain the low number of women in prominent positions related to mathematics and science. That probably also closed the door for him to chair the Federal Reserve years later. Despite everything, he is a prestigious economist very well connected in the power circles of money and politics. His Washington connections could serve OpenAI well at a time of heightened scrutiny over artificial intelligence. At the same time, his economic rationalism serves as some assurance to investors that he will take their position into account. He himself has worked for investment and venture capital funds and firms. “Increasingly, I think ChatGPT is taking over from the cognitive class,” he wrote on the social network X last April.

Adam D’Angelo, 39 years old, he is the only one who survives within the council. He won awards as a computer programmer from a young age, was Facebook’s chief technology officer and also its vice president of engineering until 2008. In June 2009, at the age of 25, he founded the question-and-answer social network Quora, along with another Facebook employee. , Charlie Cheever. D’Angelo has been the CEO since its founding. The company is not listed on the Stock Exchange, its business model has not worked very well and its valuation is uncertain, but D’Angelo’s fortune is estimated at hundreds or billions of dollars, depending on the sources consulted. He has been an investor in emerging technology companies and of the independents he had the best relationship with Altman. He has been on the board of OpenAI since April 2018 and has always defended that the firm should not become just another of the big technology companies, but rather maintain its structure as a non-profit organization.

The three men are now the new board of directors of the non-profit organization that acts as the head of the OpenAI group. The normal thing is that now they are choosing new components to have a broader and more diverse board.

