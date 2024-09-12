Big Tech investment could cement its status as a leader in artificial intelligence

THE OpenAI is in advanced negotiations for a financing round that could value the company at $150 billion, according to information from Bloomberg released on September 11. The movement could consolidate its status as a leader in artificial intelligence and one of the most valuable startups in the world.

The company plans to raise $6.5 billion in equity financing and is in discussions with banks to secure a $5 billion credit line, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

This new $150 billion valuation is nearly double the $86 billion it was valued at during a stock offering earlier this year. Previously, Bloomberg reported that Thrive Capital was leading this funding round.

The company’s popularity skyrocketed with the launch of its bot ChatGPT at the end of 2022, which quickly became one of the most used applications worldwide.

Among its investors is Microsoft Corporationalthough the relationship between the two companies has been the subject of antitrust investigations.

Led by Sam Altman, OpenAI will likely continue to operate as a private company for a while longer, given its recent capital raise.

However, OpenAI’s rise in popularity has not been without controversy.

In late 2023, an attempt by the board to oust Altman led to a major restructuring of the company’s leadership, resulting in the departure of several prominent figures, including co-founder Ilya Sutskever.

With information from Investing Brazil.