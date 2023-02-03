Open AI wants to keep up with the times and offer a better service to its customers or new users. In fact, their ChatGpt will have something new and it’s called Chat Gpt Plus; it is a chat that will allow users to have better responsiveness, better answers and all for themselves $20 a month. Well yes, it is a subscription that will take advantage of artificial intelligence to allow a support service even in the hours of greatest demand.

And all this seems to have been born from the moment in which the company had to put the service in offline mode due to countless requests. Too high to be able to process them all in the shortest possible time and the only solution was to close the day. Obviously the problems recurred, but at least it was possible to think of a probable solution and ChatGpt Plus seems to have come out of the Genie’s lamp. Not all countries will currently be able to access this new subscription service; in fact, currently US residents only they will have the facilitation, so that they can gradually open all over the world.

OpenAI tests the new product

There are many realities that prefer to open in a sectoral way rather than giving free access immediately and, up to now, it appears to be the best method to understand if the new product can really work or not. The company itself has declared that all this, once it has found fertile ground, could also be expanded to other markets giving birth to a real revolution. And the launch was made two months ago, bringing considerable success.

We could soon see this service from us too, as in a short time the active users on ChatGpt reached 100 million in January alone and the number continues to grow exponentially. All of which also made it possible to earn the distinction as the first fastest-growing application in Internet history. To give an example, the same brought by the analyst of Ubs (Lloyd Walmsley), it took Instagram a whopping two-and-a-half years to reach that figure. Anyway, ChatGpt will remain free and usable for anyone who needs it and the company is already evaluating new proposals for subscription at a lower price.

“We launched ChatGpt as a preview so you can learn more about its strengths and weaknesses and collect user feedback. Since then, millions of people have given us feedback, we’ve made several updates, and seen how people can derive value from chat in many professional use cases, including writing and editing content, brainstorming ideas, help with programming and learning new topics” the company said in its official blog.