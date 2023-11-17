OpenAIthe company best known for ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence currently based on the Large Language Models (LLMs) GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, has kicked Sam Altmanfounder and CEO of the company.

The board of directors has temporarily replaced him with Mira Murati, the current chief technology officer, but is looking for a real successor. The dismissal was communicated with a message published on the company’s blog, in which it is possible to read:

“Mr. Altman’s departure followed a thorough review by the board, which concluded that he was not always truthful in his communications with the board, hindering his ability to carry out his responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in its ability to continue to lead OpenAI.”

In an official statement, the board of directors said: “OpenAI has been deliberately structured to advance our mission: to ensure that generative artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. […] We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe that new leadership is needed from here on out. As head of the company’s research, product and security functions, Mira is uniquely qualified to assume the role of interim CEO. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”