OpenAI it is a company that we have learned to know over these years. After all, ChatGPT is now the best companion of many people, who use it daily as a supplementary tool in their work activity. In any case, Today we have some curious news for you!

OpenAI is developing sensational technology!

In this period, the parent company of ChatGPT is exclusively offering access to a platform based on the concept of Voice Engine and capable of cloning a voice by generating a synthetic counterpart. In other words: taken as a human voice, the tool is able to emulate it as best as possible.

You might have seen similar tools on the market before, but this one in particular is very advanced in that only 15 seconds of recording would be enough for complete cloning. Furthermore, the artificial voice can even read aloud text written in languages ​​other than the original one.

There are not many companies currently testing this tool. We have for example: Age of Learningz HeyGen and AI Livox

Finally, OpenAI specifies that it has been working on this technology since 2022 and that the promise is that of comply with applicable laws and never use these tools to impersonate voices of human persons who have not given written consent. After all, we know well how many singers and voice actors are very disturbed by this reality that is increasingly intent on making its way into modern society. We obviously remain to see what the future holds for us!