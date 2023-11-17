“We no longer trust his abilities.” With a dry but peremptory message, the OpenAI board fired its founder Sam Altman. The nonprofit company that revolutionized artificial intelligence with ChatGPT has decided that the next phase of development will not be handled by Altman. Chief technology officer Mira Murati arrives on an interim basis.

From one revolution, the digital one, to another, the entrepreneurial one. OpenAI’s move arrived on a closed Wall Street, but the backlash could be felt as early as Monday for companies in the segment. Altman, after creating the company, was no longer liked by the board. In a statement, OpenAI also points out that Altman is also leaving the board of directors. His exit is linked to a review requested by the board of directors and which concluded that Altman was not always “candid in his communications with the board of directors, hindering his ability to carry out his responsibilities”. The board of directors has no confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.” Fiery words that question the corporate sincerity of the creator of ChatGPT.

In his place there will be, for now, Murati. And it will find itself in a complicated process: in less than a decade, OpenAI has gone from a small nonprofit to a multibillion-dollar company, at near-record speed, thanks in part to the launch of a for-profit division that has allowed to raise funds from supporters such as Microsoft and the financial giants of Wall Street.