According to the company, the group created content about US politics, the conflict in Gaza and Israel’s participation in the Olympics.

Artificial intelligence firm OpenAI said Friday (Aug. 16, 2024) that an Iranian group tried to influence the United States presidential election using the ChatGPT chatbot.

The Iranian operation, called Storm-2035, created content about US politics, including opinions on candidates, the conflict in Gaza and Israel’s participation in the Olympic Games. The information is from Guardian.

However, according to OpenAI, the operation failed to significantly engage the public. Most of the posts received little or no interaction, and there was no evidence of the articles being shared online.

The content was disseminated on social media and websites. OpenAI’s investigation, with the help of Microsoft, showed that ChatGPT created articles and comments for social media.

To contain the attack, OpenAI banned the accounts involved and began monitoring new attempts to violate its policies.

The case demonstrates companies’ concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in disinformation and political influence.

Previously, a Microsoft report identified the Storm-2035 network, which used websites posing as news outlets to engage American voters with polarizing messages.