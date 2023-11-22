Company says it has reached an agreement in principle and states that the Board will now be chaired by Bret Taylor

A OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, stated in the early hours of this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) that it had reached a principle of agreement for Sam Altman to return to the role of CEO. He had been fired on Friday (17.Nov.2023) in a decision by the company’s Board of Directors. After the announcement of Altman’s departure, investors began to to work for your return and employees threatened mass layoffs.

At the X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI said there will be a “new” Council, chaired by Bret Taylor. “We are collaborating to resolve the details. Thank you very much for your patience with this”, reads the publication.

OpenAI said last week that Altman’s departure would be because, according to the company, he was not “consistently candid in your communications with the Board”which would harm “their ability to exercise their responsibilities.”. The company said it no longer trusted its “ability to continue leading OpenAI.” Read the complete of the statement, in English (PDF – 63 kB).

On Monday (Nov 20), the Microsoft said he would hire Altman. The company is one of OpenAI’s investors and uses the company’s technology behind ChatGPT in its own AI products.

In your profile on XAltman stated “to worship” to OpenAI. “Everything I have done in the last few days has served to keep this team and its mission together“, he wrote. “When I Decided to Join Microsoft on Sunday Night [19.nov]it became clear that this was the best path for me and the team”, he continued, adding that, “with the new board” and with the support of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, he was “anxious” to return to OpenAI and develop “the strong partnership with Microsoft”.