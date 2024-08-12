A few days ago, there was the announcement that OpenAI will bring to GhatGPT, the “ultra-realistic voices” that allow real friendly conversations with artificial intelligence. And here come the concerns by the same company that is afraid that they will be established real links between humans and artificial intelligence. And these are not just suppositions, but, according to them, the result of their tests with humans who let slip some rather heartfelt statements, as if they were talking to their peers.

OpenAI: “Doing Academic Studies on AI Impact on Humans”

OpenAI invites you to do “academic studies” to evaluate the possible consequences that their instrument can have. The concern, already expressed several times by the company and by Elon Musk himself, seems to have increased after the announcement of the release of the ultra-realistic voices. To the point that the company itself has stated some alarmist words: “During the first tests we noticed that users tended to use a language that implied a connection with the model with phrases like: ‘This is our last day together'”.

The company: “AI can influence human relationships”

Still on the subject of the possible impact that artificial intelligence can have on human relationships, OpenAI says bluntly: “Socialization between a human subject and an AI model can impact interactions between humans” as well as “influence social dynamics.” We remind you that for ChatGPT Plus, the ultra-realistic voices wanted by OpenAI and now, paradoxically, so feared by it will be available in autumn 2024.