Microsoft announced Monday that it has hired Sam Altman, co-founder of the company that created ChatGPT, OpenAI. The announcement follows the surprising and sudden removal of Altman from the position of CEO of OpenAI last week, a corporate shakeup that left the AI ​​world perplexed. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressed great enthusiasm for the addition of Altman and Greg Brockman, also a co-founder of OpenAI, together with other managers of the AI ​​company, in Microsoft. These professionals will lead a new advanced AI research team. Nadella also expressed interest in working with OpenAI’s new CEO, Emmett Shear, a former Twitch leader who was designated as Altman’s successor.

The news was also echoed on social media, where both Altman and Shear confirmed their respective role changes. Shear, in particular, described his appointment as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, accepted after brief reflection and consultation with his family. In the meantime, OpenAI revealed that Altman’s removal was determined by an internal review. Altman had become a globally household name thanks to the success of ChatGPT, and his voice was widely heard in Silicon Valley about the promises and potential dangers of AI.

OpenAI has also seen changes in its management structure, with Brockman stepping down from his position as chairman of the board but remaining president of the company. These developments have come at a time when OpenAI and its creations, such as ChatGPT and the Dall-E image generatorhave brought generative AI to the mainstream public, raising debates about the use of the technology and its legal and ethical implications.