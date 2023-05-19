It’s official, the app Open AI, ChatGPT It will be coming to mobile phones very soon. ChatGPT is a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to generate responses in the form of text and was originally launched in November 2022. Designed with the language model GPT it has been fine-tuned for conversational applications using supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

Currently the application is so widely used in its desktop version that at times the service is saturated. However, it remains free due to being in a training phase. Although there is a $20 monthly subscription that gives you priority use and avoids those moments of user saturation.

But soon you will no longer need to sit down with a laptop or personal computer to use ChatGPT with the arrival of the official application to smartphones both iOS as Android. The bad new? As usual, this app will be released little by little, so for now you need to be in the United States to download it.

In the case of iOSyou can open the app store and write in the search engine “OpenAI ChatGPT” and the official version of the app will be displayed, which looks like this, beware of downloading an impostor application.

Unfortunately for users of Androidthe application, although it is certain to arrive in the coming weeks, is not yet available for the operating system of Google. But, maybe it will arrive at the same time as the version of iOS to our country.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: I’m not sure if this saturation of users is a trick to get you to pay the $20 subscription because, surely, once the mobile application is released, the number of users will increase.