OpenAI, the maker of chatbot ChatGPT, is threatening to leave the European Union if the American company cannot comply with the Brussels rules being drafted for artificial intelligence (AI). That’s what CEO Sam Altman told Reuters news agency. “We will do our best to comply with the law, but if we fail to do so, we will stop offering our services in the EU.”
