AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/24/2023 – 23:47 Share

The CEO of the artificial intelligence start-up OpenAI, Sam Altman, officially launched, this Monday, the Worldcoin cryptocurrency project, equipped with an identity verification system based on the human iris.

“More than three years ago, we announced Worldcoin with the ambition to create a new identity and a financial network that belongs to everyone. It starts today,” Worldcoin Foundation co-founders Altman and Alex Blania announced on the company’s website.

The new coin comes as the cryptocurrency industry’s reputation suffers from the collapse of FTX and the crash of other major platforms. Worldcoin is based on the “World ID”, a kind of digital passport that allows the owner to prove his identity electronically without sharing personal data, according to the entrepreneurs.

To obtain this asset, the user must undergo an iris scan using the “orb” biometric device, developed by Worldcoin. The aim is to reduce the risk of fraud in an industry where the use of pseudonyms is common.

The user is invited to download the WorldApp, a digital wallet that allows, from today, to receive the “Worldcoin token”, a cryptocurrency that can now be used by millions of subscribers who participated in the beta version of the platform. “If successful, we believe that Worldcoin could dramatically increase economic opportunity and create a credible solution to distinguish humans from artificial intelligence (AI) while preserving data confidentiality,” Altman and Blania wrote in a letter published on Twitter, now X.

The company seeks to pave the way for a universal minimum income based on AI, according to the text. This income is part of the solutions considered by several Silicon Valley names in the face of the risk of many jobs being replaced by AI programs.

Worldcoin invested three years in the development of the project, and 2 million people signed up for a “World ID” in the testing phase.

The company said on its website that it will make 1,500 orbs available worldwide, to allow millions of new users to sign up. Worldcoin is not available in the United States at this stage as authorities try to improve regulation of the industry.