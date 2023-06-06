“The challenge facing the world today is how do we manage those risks and make sure we continue to enjoy these enormous benefits. No one wants to destroy the world,” Altmann said.

Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT caught the world’s attention with its article-like answers to users’ questions. Microsoft has invested about a billion dollars in OpenAI. But the program’s success has also raised concerns. Hundreds of industry icons, including Altman, signed a letter in May warning that “mitigating the threat of extinction from AI should be a global priority, along with other social risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

Altmann pointed to the International Atomic Energy Agency as an example of how the world unites to control nuclear power, which was established in the years after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Japan at the end of World War II.

“Let’s make sure we come together as a planet – and I hope this place plays a role in that,” Altman was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. We’re talking about the International Atomic Energy Agency as a model for saying to the world (OK, this is very dangerous technology, let’s put some caveats and safeguards). And I think we can do both.”

Lawmakers around the world are also studying AI. The 27-nation European Union is seeking an AI law, and it could become the de facto global standard governing the technology.

And last May, Altman made it clear to Congress that government intervention would be necessary to manage the risks that come with artificial intelligence.