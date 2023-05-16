Washington. Lawmakers in the United States debate what barriers to put against the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI), but months after ChatGPT came to the attention of Washington, a consensus is far from certain.

Interviews with a US senator, congressional staff, AI companies and interest groups show that many options are being discussed.

The debate will land today, when Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, appears for the first time before a Senate panel.

Some proposals focus on AI that can endanger people’s lives or livelihoods, such as in medicine and finance. Others include rules to ensure that it is not used to discriminate or violate someone’s civil rights.

Another discussion is whether to regulate the developer of the AI ​​or the company that uses it to interact with consumers. OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, has discussed creating an independent AI regulator.

It is not clear which approaches will win, but some members of the business community, such as IBM and the US Chamber of Commerce, favor the approach of only regulating critical areas such as medical diagnostics, which they call a risk-based proposition.

If Congress decides new legislation is necessary, the US House Committee on Artificial Intelligence advocates that “risk be determined based on the impact to people,” says Jordan Crenshaw of the House Technology Engagement Center. “A video recommendation may not pose as high a risk as decisions made about health or finances.”

The growing popularity of so-called generative AI, which uses data to create new content like the human-like prose of ChatGPT, has sparked concerns that this rapidly evolving technology could encourage test cheating, encourage misinformation and give rise to new types of scams.

The rise of artificial intelligence has led to meetings, such as a visit to the White House this month by the CEOs of OpenAI, its sponsor Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed requiring independent experts to test new AI technologies before they are released, advocating for transparency and giving the government the data it needs to prevent harm.