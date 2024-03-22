In a move that could mark the beginning of a new era in film and television production, OpenAI is preparing to introduce Sora, its revolutionary text-based video generator, to the giants of Hollywood. Sources close to the situation told Bloomberg that the AI ​​company has scheduled meetings with numerous movie studios, talent agencies and media executives in Los Angeles next week to discuss potential partnerships.

The ambitious step aims to introduce Sora, and its video generation capabilities via text input, into the heart of the entertainment industry, opening up new horizons for content creation. While Sora is still awaiting a public release scheduled for later this year, some A-list directors and actors have already had the opportunity to explore its potential.

The main objective of the planned meetings is to familiarize more filmmakers with Sora, thus broadening the horizon of the creative and productive possibilities offered by AI in cinema. The introduction of such advanced technology could not only reduce production times and costs but also push the limits of visual storytelling, allowing creators to bring hitherto unachievable visions to the screen.

Despite the excitement surrounding these potential collaborations, questions remain about how Sora's integration into the industry will affect the creative and technical work behind film and television production. There are those who see Sora as an opportunity to further democratize content creation, making it accessible even to those without large budgets. Others, however, express concerns about the impact on the work of screenwriters, directors and other industry professionals, fearing that automation will limit creativity rather than expand it.