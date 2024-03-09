CEO of the creator of ChatGPT was fired on November 17, 2023, but returned to his position 5 days later

A OpenAI, company that created ChatGPT, stated on Friday (8.Mar.2024) that Sam Altman has returned to its board of directors. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 69 kB, in English)

The company also announced 3 new members: Sue Desmond-Hellmann, former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Nicole Seligman, former executive at Sony Entertainment, and Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart, a North American delivery company.

At the statementthe council said that “expressed his full confidence in continued leadership” by Altman and Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI. “We unanimously conclude that Sam and Greg are the right leaders for OpenAI”said board president Bret Taylor.

The announcements mark the end of the leadership crisis the company was facing. Altman was fired from his position on November 17, 2023. His departure resulted in a destabilization of the company, with threats of mass dismissal. The OpenAI co-founder returned to his role on November 22 after reaching an agreement with the company.

In the statement on Friday (8 March), OpenAI also announced the conclusion of an independent investigation into the circumstances that led to Altman's dismissal last year. The investigation, conducted by the law firm WilmerHale, concluded that the CEO was fired due to a breach of trust between Altman and the board.

“WilmerHale found that the previous board implemented its decision in a compressed time frame, without advance notice to key stakeholders, and without a full investigation or an opportunity for Mr. Altman Addresses Previous Council’s Concerns”the statement said.