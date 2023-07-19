Company to invest $5 million to research ways to use artificial intelligence in journalism

A OpenAIcompany owner of ChatGPTannounced this Tuesday (July 18, 2023) that it signed a contract worth US$ 5 million with the institute American Journalism Project to fund experimental artificial intelligence projects in local US newspapers.

The partnership intends “exploring ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) development can support the local news field” It is “ensure local news organizations shape the future of this emerging technology”.

“To ensure that local journalism remains an essential pillar of our democracy, we need to be smart about the potential powers and pitfalls of new technologies. With this partnership, we intend to promote ways that AI can improve, rather than jeopardize, journalism.”, he said Sarabeth Berman, CEO of American Journalism Project.

According to the institute, local news organizations will be able to use AI tools to “facilitate deeper analysis of public data and information” It is “developing new formats for delivering information”. He also highlighted the challenges faced by technology developers and journalists, including the spread of misinformation and copyright infringement.

“We are proud to support the American Journalism Project’s mission to strengthen our democracy by rebuilding the country’s local news industry. This collaboration reinforces our mission and belief that AI should benefit everyone and be used as a tool to improve work.”said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

O American Journalism Project and local news organizations associated with the institute should use OpenAI resources for the following sectors: