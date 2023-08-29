OpenAI has launched a version of ChatGPT that promises to preserve corporate data, thus addressing the growing concerns of many companies regarding privacy and security when using the generative AI platform. In an article published on its blog, OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a solution that ensures greater security and privacy, unlimited high-speed access to GPT-4, more powerful data analysis to allow companies to obtain information in a faster and more efficient, and the ability to ask more complex questions to ChatGPT. The privacy and security aspect of AI has always been a concern for companies, fearing that their data could be used to train ChatGPT models and that using the tool could unintentionally expose sensitive customer information to algorithms of artificial intelligence. To address these concerns, OpenAI emphasized that ChatGPT Enterprise users will have full control and ownership of their data, which will not be used in any way for GPT training.

In addition to ensuring data privacy, ChatGPT Enterprise offers the ability to customize ChatGPT’s knowledge of company data and will provide even more advanced analytical tools. These features, currently under development, will soon be made available to users. Additionally, the company announced that specific pricing options will be introduced for small teams, making access to this enterprise solution even more flexible. OpenAI said the goal is to involve as many companies as possible in the coming weeks through an integration process. It should be noted that ChatGPT Enterprise represents the first product focused on the corporate sector, differentiating itself from ChatGPT and ChatGPT Plus (a subscription plan that guarantees faster access to the platform).

Companies already using ChatGPT can choose whether to stick with the current options for accessing the service or switch to ChatGPT Enterprise to take advantage of the new features made available. While many organizations have leveraged OpenAI and GPT-4-based generative AI tools, many have preferred to connect to GPT-4 via APIs or cloud services. Some enterprises have even attempted to build their own large-scale language models to protect their data from GPT-4’s vast training dataset, but this option has often proved impractical for smaller enterprises. In response to this need, various vendors have emerged who have focused on providing secure solutions for accessing large-scale language models such as GPT-4, especially for companies operating in highly regulated industries, who wish to use such tools while maintaining the protection of sensitive data. With the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, one can expect increased competition in this area. Recently, OpenAI announced that it was opening GPT-3.5 to custom training, allowing users to tailor the model to their specific needs.