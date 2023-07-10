US writers accuse companies of using illegally obtained data from their works to train AI algorithms

US writers are suing OpenAI and Meta in a US court on copyright infringement charges. Authors Sarah Silverman, Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey allege that artificial intelligence platforms use illegally acquired data from their works to produce text content. The information is from The Verge.

The lawsuits filed separately in a US District Court allege, among other allegations, that the algorithms for OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta’s LLaMA were trained using data containing their work. The writers claim that the information was illegally acquired through online libraries that make the works available for free, such as Library Genesis, Z-Library and others.

In the OpenAI lawsuit, authors provide evidence that, upon request, ChatGPT is able to write a summary of their books, thereby infringing their copyright.

Regarding the separate lawsuit against Meta, the document says that the authors’ works were accessible in datasets that Mark Zuckerberg’s company used to train its artificial intelligence model, LLaMA.

In both lawsuits, Silverman, Golden and Kadrey say that “did not consent to the use of their copyrighted books as training material” for the AI ​​models of companies.

Each of the 2 lawsuits contains 6 counts of different types of copyright infringement and unfair competition. The plaintiffs seek compensation for statutory damages and restitution of profits made.