OpenAI has announced a partnership with multinational media company Alex Springer to summarize news from publications such as Politico and Bild, making it available to ChatGPT users. This collaboration, it said, will help strengthen independent journalism in the age of artificial intelligence. According to Bloomberg, OpenAI will pay Alex Springer several million euros to access its content over a three-year agreement. ChatGPT will provide summaries of news articles from media outlets, including those behind paywalls. The companies said responses will include attributions and links to the full articles “to ensure transparency and offer additional information.”

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, said this initiative “will help provide new ways to access quality, real-time news content through our AI tools,” underlining the company's commitment to partnering with publishers and creators to ensure they “take advantage of advanced AI technology and new revenue models.” Content from the media company's publications will also be used to train OpenAI's large language models. A group of US authors filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in September, accusing it of copyright infringement for using their novels in training its models.