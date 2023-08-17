OpenAI has acquired Global Illumination, a company specializing in digital products, to accelerate the development of its key platforms, thus marking its first major acquisition. In a recent article on its blog, OpenAI outlined how this acquisition will contribute to the development of innovative tools, among which the famous ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence platform stands out. US-based Global Illumination is described as a promising startup using technology to develop cutting-edge digital infrastructure and creative tools. The team behind Global Illumination is led by three industry experts: Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, all former employees of Meta Platforms, known for their involvement in product design for platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

While financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed, it is clear that OpenAI’s investment in this acquisition is significant, reflecting the growing importance of AI and generative intelligence technologies in today’s landscape. This strategic move closely follows the launch of GPT-4 earlier this year, further demonstrating OpenAI’s efforts to stay at the forefront of AI. The company recently said that GPT-4 can revolutionize content moderation and labeling processes, minimizing reliance on human intervention. Also of note is the solid backing of Microsoft, the tech giant that announced a billion-dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this year.