The most troublesome patient in the Tunisian hospital’s severe burns unit refused to allow orderlies to change the bandages that had wrapped him since he caught fire three months earlier, so Imen Jami burst into his room.

“Look, I have someone in a coma and I don’t have time,” he said. “The final word is that you will go up to bed and change your bandages.”

“I’m so tired,” he groaned.

“Are you really not going to change them?” he asked.

“Okay, I’ll do it,” he said, shuddering.

Tunisians who set themselves on fire in despair often had little interest in recovering. Unable to support their families in a country that was falling apart, they only had the same old futility waiting for them at home.

In a sense, the 2010 Tunisian revolution—and the wave of Arab Spring uprisings it inspired—began in the burn ward of this hospital near the capital Tunis, and it sometimes seems as though its last breaths are being taken there, too. .

A decade ago, the Severe Burns and Trauma Hospital treated Mohamed Bouazizi, the 26-year-old fruit vendor whose self-immolation came to represent the anger that deposed a dictator and established a democracy. It now houses self-immolated patients whose acts of protest changed nothing, and a host of doctors trying to escape. The Country’s collective despair was so great that Tunisians re-adopted the one-man rule they had fought so fiercely to eliminate just a decade ago.

The whole time, Jami was there: in the last days of 2010, when Bouazizi arrived in critical condition and when the former dictator, President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, posed for a photo by his bedside in an unconvincing attempt to Show the public that you care. Less than three weeks later, Bouazizi was dead.

She was there in the days that followed, when a wave of young people from all over the country flooded the hospital after mimicking self-immolations.

In the Tunisian suburb of Ben Arous, Bouazizi’s death was galvanizing the Jasmine Revolution. “Jobs, freedom, dignity,” the protesters chanted, and soon the revolt spread from young men and fighters like Bouazizi to all kinds of Tunisians. By January 14, 2011, Ben Ali had fled the country.

For a time, it seemed that democracy was flourishing in Tunisia. Yet even as the freedoms of Tunisians multiplied, bread became harder to afford and democracy began to look undignified.

The crimes of the old regime went largely unpunished. Parliament entered an impasse. Corruption spread. Unemployment increased. Poverty deepened. Ten Prime Ministers in 10 years failed to make urgent economic changes.

During what Tunisians called the “black decade” after the revolution, hundreds of Bouazizi impersonators poured into the hospital. The act of self-immolation soon accounted for a fifth of the burn room cases.

Kais Saied was then elected President in 2019. He suspended Parliament in July 2021, sidelined political parties, undermined civil liberties and embraced one-man rule, all but burying the country’s brief experiment with democracy.

And many Tunisians cheered.

Yet more than a year after his election, the President had been unable to do much about the failing economy, skyrocketing prices, or the lack of decent jobs. That’s why an estimated 15,400 Tunisians boarded rickety boats bound for Europe last year, only for at least 570 of them to drown, and part of why youngsters kept setting themselves on fire.

In Tunisia, illegal migration to Europe by boat was called “harga”. The literal translation is “burn”.

With each new economic downturn, more people set themselves on fire, and one by one doctors began to leave the burn unit. He now has just three doctors and two main specialists — and one of them is debating whether to move abroad.

Behija Gasri, a general practitioner in the burn ward, said she would understand if her son, who was studying for an architecture degree, went off to have a few years of professional experience in Europe, but she wanted him to come back one day.

She would stay.

“If we all leave, what will happen to Tunisia?” he said.

Ahmed Ellali contributed reporting to this article.

By: VIVIAN YEE