The suspended president of the Parlament, Laura Borràs, and the deputy, Francesc de Dalmases, last July in the Parlament. Lorraine Sopena (Europa Press)

There is no ideological divergence that good rhetoric cannot disguise. But when the differences are more a matter of skin (and stomach) the chances of disguising are less and the clash is inevitable. At that point is Junts per Catalunya. The formation founded by Carles Puigdemont is again divided into two blocks: this time it is not about whether or not to support the coalition with ERC or whether or not to launch headlong into the confrontation with the State. The discord lies in the future of Laura Borràs’ right-hand man, Francesc de Dalmases. His resignation, last Tuesday, as vice president of the party has not calmed those who ask him for more responsibilities for scolding a TV3 journalist after an interview with the suspended leader of Parliament last July. Borràs now faces two spaces of attrition: criticism within her party and the mechanism of the Chamber (forced by ERC, CUP and the commons) to decide if the still deputy violated the ethical code of the institution.

Borràs and his entourage lost, last Wednesday, the pulse against his critics in the Executive of the party and the former vice president was forced to leave his post. After the complaints about how De Dalmases yelled at a communicator for the way the interview with the president was approached, Junts opened an internal investigation -with a mechanism ad hoc, not the usual disciplinary file – to clarify the facts. The content of that report was made public before reaching the evaluation of the leadership and the affected person’s reaction was to blame the person responsible for it (lawyer Magda Oranich) and ask for responsibilities for the leak. De Dalmases also made it clear that there was a black hand behind and pointed, although without mentioning it, to Quim Jubert, a deputy close to Jordi Sànchez.

The deputy Jaume Alonso Cuevillas, from the Borràs sector, came out this Wednesday to defend De Dalmases in an interview with Ser Catalunya. The passage of him by his side, the also lawyer has said, is a “gesture that honors him”, and that he intends not to continue to wear down Junts and its president. “It was not just an attack on Dalmases, but on Borràs, who is a big game game,” added Cuevillas. “We have made an unusual decision: leave the Government. And it is evident that he has left wounds that have to finish healing. That within Junts there are two souls is a notorious thing”, he added.

The new clash within Junts comes after last weekend an attempt was made to exercise a certain collective catharsis after the result of the internal consultation that led to the breakdown of the Government. Despite the efforts to align both positions (remaining in the Government obtained 42% of the support, while leaving received 55%) in order to prepare their opposition work, personal quarrels have ended up prevailing and making any inmate of harmony in the air

From the Borràs environment they believe that what happened responds to the fact that some “have not digested” that a total of 12 million euros in salaries per year are lost “(in reference to the positions that were in the Government). Old charges recall that the party has assumed the president’s salary after being suspended from office in the House because she was prosecuted for a crime related to corruption. The atmosphere is made even more difficult by the launch of anonymous campaigns on the Internet, denouncing verbal abuse by leaders of Junts who are critical of Borràs and De Dalmases.

From the environment of Borràs they do not clarify if he will fight to find a replacement for his squire at the top of the party. The pact between her and her number two, Jordi Turull, was to share those charges in half. The substitution, according to the organizational statement, must be carried out within a month and the agreed name must be submitted to a vote of the militancy. The two souls would thus face each other once again in a pulse of uncertain resolution.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

If the wear and tear in the game is already complicated, so will the Parliament. A sector of Junts insists that De Dalmases leave the seat, something that he cannot be forced to do. In the summer, the Table of the Parlament had urged that the commission of the Statute of the Deputy – which Cuevillas chairs, by the way – be convened to determine if the behavior denounced by the TV3 team violated the code of ethics of the deputies. Cuevillas had been long but yesterday Esquerra, En Comú Podem and the CUP forced the meeting to be convened. The lawyer has said that he will meet the Commission table today but has clarified that, at most, De Dalmases would have to pay with a fine.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter