Fighters launching missiles, shootings in the streets and the civil airport of the capital, Khartoum, burning on all four sides. This is the situation that Sudan is experiencing today, Sunday, after an open war broke out yesterday between two factions of the Army. The dispute between generals Abdelfatah al Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti) is causing a bloodbath.

The capital is right now immersed in a battle between the forces of the two military commands. The Sudanese medical union has denounced that there are at least 56 civilians dead and 600 wounded, but has warned that the number of casualties among the combatants is counted “in the dozens.” The union has also criticized the fact that the work of doctors is being hindered and that many ambulances are being held up or shot at on their way to the hospital.

🇸🇩 Second day of fighting in Sudan 🇸🇩 Fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) continues to spread throughout the country in a new day of violence. pic.twitter.com/qRbEghYRP5 — Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra) April 16, 2023

The confrontations take place at the end of the two-year period established by the military to return the Government to civil society after the coup d’état carried out, precisely, by the two generals now at war. Both parties had opened a negotiation to see how the two forces were integrated into the new Army.

The fighting, in which Mig-29 fighters are being used, left horrifying scenes yesterday at the capital’s airport, with civilian planes burning, such as an Airbus 330 of the Saudia airline, and soldiers firing on the runways.

The Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has announced the seizure of the international airfield and the presidential palace, and has called on the population and soldiers to rise up against the army.

For his part, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrel, has supported the proposal of the President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, who calls for mediation in Sudan by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a economic and integration organization for East Africa. “I fully support President William Ruto in his efforts to call on IGAD member states to contribute to the resolution of the crisis in Sudan. All efforts are welcome to find ways to support dialogue and mediation. The EU is ready to support such efforts », Borrel has declared on his Twitter account.

The Kenyan president has shown his concern about the crisis and has asked the parties involved to resolve their differences peacefully for the safety of the Sudanese population and for stability in the region. “The outbreak of violence will only reverse the gains that Sudan has made to the detriment of lasting peace and prosperity,” Ruto said.