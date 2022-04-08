In Russiaover the last few hours, many people are raising a lot of controversy against the fashion house Coco Chanel. The latter does not allow Russian customers to purchase their products due to the sanctions provided by the European Union. In light of this, the influencer they are destroying their luxury bags.

To be approved at sanctions envisaged by the European Union towards Russia, Coco Chanel was one of the first brand to prevent the sale of its products to Russians, both in physical stores and online. In particular, the fashion house does not sell products that have a value greater than 300 euros to people who have a Russian passport.

However, such legislation it does not apply only if the buyer agrees to sign a contract in which he declares not to wear products purchased in Russia. It goes without saying that this practice has aroused theindignation of numerous people, especially influencers.

Therefore, the latter have given way to a real one protest destroying their Chanel designer bags. For example, the model Victoria Bonya has published a video on his Instagram profile in which he appears to tear his luxury accessory to pieces declaring:

If Chanel doesn’t respect customers, why should we respect Chanel?

Another famous person who joined the protest was Marina Ermoshkinathe TV presenter who, on his Instagram profile that almost counts 300 thousand followersrevealed: