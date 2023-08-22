Bolivian President Luis Arce and former President Evo Morales raise their hands as part of a winter solstice celebration ritual in Tiwanaku, Bolivia, June 21, 2023. Gaston Brito Miserocchi (Getty Images)

The division of the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), Bolivia’s ruling party, has turned into open warfare. Last weekend a congress of the peasant unions was held which, after a pitched battle with 450 injured and the intervention of the police, ended in the proclamation of two different directives: one recognized by the Government of Luis Arce and another by the Former President Evo Morales. These are the leaders fighting for control of the party and for leading the leftist candidacy in the 2025 elections. The MAS is not a conventional party: it is made up of Bolivian social organizations.

Days before, the Minister of Justice announced that he would prosecute Morales for slander, who had accused him of manipulating justice for personal gain. This meant the escalation of a conflict that began two years ago, shortly after Arce’s assumption of power.

“By instruction of President Luis Arce, political operators of the Government and the police have perpetrated a criminal attack” against the peasant congress, Morales wrote on a social network. Morales denounced that the police fired tear gas at the coliseum in the city of El Alto where the meeting was taking place. The Government rejected this claim. According to the authorities, those who activated gas grenades in the middle of an early morning session were drunk delegates of the “radical wing”, that is, followers of Evo Morales. The press reported that two groups of peasant delegates clashed with bladed weapons, bottles, and sticks. There were 450 minor injuries and one policeman is hospitalized for a serious trauma.

The verbal battle has also intensified. “If Luis Arce wants to be president, let him look for another party,” Gerardo García, vice president of MAS and a member of the “evista” faction, recently declared. García has pointed out several times that “MAS is not in the Government.” Now Morales himself has assumed this discursive tone, after months of avoiding directly clashing with President Arce. He not only blamed him for the conflict in the campesino congress, but also declared that the trial against him that Justice Minister Iván Lima had announced and that he described as “strictly personal” actually responded to an order from Arce. Lima seeks to defend his honor after being accused by the former president of influencing the behavior of the courts in coordination with the law firm that belonged to him before his election as minister. This office, now led by his brother, is involved in cases against the State. “You should find a good lawyer,” he advised Morales.

The announcement of this process, which has not materialized until now, was enough for there to be an angry reaction from the supporters of the indigenous leader, who attacked the minister involved and the Government with all their artillery. So they responded. The accusations of “collaboration with drug trafficking”, “corruption”, “breach of one’s word”, “right-wing”, “divisiveness” and “treason” fly from one side to the other. The “evismo” also says that the government is arresting some of its leaders, such as the governor of Potosí, who is currently in prison; the officials deny this, pointing out that the arrests were due to ordinary judicial matters.

Both President Arce and the country’s Vice President, David Choquehuanca, attended the opening ceremony of the peasants’ congress. They were booed by a sector of the auditorium. Someone unidentified sabotaged the sound system while Arce was speaking. Due to the disorder of the congress, in which hundreds of delegates participated, it is difficult to determine which sector was the majority.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

In October, a key meeting will be held for the fate of the divided Bolivian left. Evo Morales has convened a MAS congress in his stronghold, the Chapare, to renew the leadership of the party and elect the presidential candidate. The government faction opposes the venue where it is planned to be held and raised legal objections to the electoral authorities. Some observers believe that there will be two congresses and that, just like what is happening with the union organizations, two MAS will emerge from them, one led by Morales and the other by Arce. The problem, then, will pass into the hands of the Electoral Tribunal, which will have to determine which of these two groups is legal and which will have to change its acronym. Competing with the name and traditional flags of Bolivia’s largest party is very important to win the support of the rural electorate, which has invariably voted for these symbols for 20 years.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.