The HeadHunter portal has opened vacancies in the Russian regions with a salary above 100 thousand rubles a month. This was reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to experts, the indicated salary is promised to candidates by almost every tenth company, and every 500th company offers payments from 300 thousand rubles. At the same time, the leaders in the number of highly paid vacancies were the regions of the Far North, including Chukotka, Yakutia, Magadan region. At the same time, in Moscow, only 18.3 percent of employers are ready to offer salaries of more than 100 thousand rubles.

“Compared to last year, the number of vacancies with a salary of more than 100 thousand rubles in the whole country increased by 1.2 percent,” analysts say.

On the eve it was reported that in Russia the share of those who want to receive “black” salaries has decreased. On unofficial earnings in August and September, 39 percent of those surveyed agreed, in April this figure was 46 percent.

Men are more willing than women to be paid in an envelope: 46 percent versus 31 percent. At the same time, Russians aged 25-34 (42 percent) and those who earn from 50 to 79.9 thousand a month agree more often than others to knowingly unfavorable working conditions.