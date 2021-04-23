W.While the nationwide emergency brake came into force in Germany on Friday, the governments in the neighboring countries of France, the Netherlands and Austria have promised easing – although the incidence values ​​there are significantly higher than in Germany or at a similar level in the case of Austria. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday evening that the corona measures would be relaxed in view of a seven-day incidence value of 330.

“The peak of the third wave seems to be behind us,” said Castex. From Monday on, kindergartens and elementary schools up to and including the fifth grade across the country are to reopen and offer full face-to-face teaching. From May 3rd, all students should return to face-to-face classes. In the upper level of the gymnasium, lessons should be organized with half class sizes.

“The children need school. It is a factor of development and good mental health, ”said Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer of the newspaper“ Le Parisien ”. As soon as a child is found to have a corona infection, their school class should be closed. “I prefer to have to close one percent of the classes than 100 percent of the schools,” said the education minister. The government in Paris has decided to weigh up the pandemic in a significantly different way than the government in Berlin.

No link to incidence figures

Automatic school closings linked to the incidence figures are rejected in Paris. Instead, President Emmanuel Macron gives the right to education priority over protection against infection. This course is very different from the French easing strategy in spring 2020. Last May, France only reopened schools after the number of new infections every day fell below 5,000. The number of new infections currently exceeds 30,000 a day on average.

President Macron has repeatedly justified the change of course with the primacy of politics. Prime Minister Castex admitted on Thursday that the number of infections in the third lockdown is falling much more slowly than in the first lockdown.

But meanwhile the argument of reasonableness prevails in Paris. From May 2nd, the ten-kilometer limit within which citizens can move around their home during the day will fall. For the first time since the end of October, outdoor dining should be allowed to reopen from mid-May. The nationwide night curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. could also be eased. In mid-May, according to the plans, shops and cultural institutions are to reopen under certain conditions. At least for this step, however, Castex named a prerequisite: The number of new infections every day must drop to around 20,000.

In the Netherlands, too, all indicators point to an increasing incidence of infections. Like France before, Germany classified its neighbor as a high incidence area at the beginning of April. Nevertheless, the government decided to relax. In the middle of next week there will be no night curfew, shops can again receive customers without an appointment, and outdoor catering is allowed during the day.