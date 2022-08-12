THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, August 12, 2022, 10:51



big-up! Lanzadera is the project of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA) of the Region of Murcia and Son Buenos that will select three musical projects from the Region of Murcia, through two unpublished phonograms, taking charge of their launch, development and visibility. The three projects will participate in the Big Up! Region of Murcia 2023, which will be held in March, and could be part of the 2023 lineup of San San Festival in Benicassim, Warm Up in Murcia, Cooltural Fest in Almería, Gigante in Alcalá de Henares, Sonorama Ribera in Aranda de Duero, and Rock Empire in Cartagena. Registration open at www.bigup.es until September 10. Entrants must submit two songs recorded, mixed and mastered in WAV format. Plus a little ‘Bio’ and song information.