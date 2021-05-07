The PM Board, Mr. Moreno, has announced the new restrictions that will be in force once the Alarm Status expires this Sunday.

From that day the travel restrictions between regions will disappear, as will be the restrictions on the number of people that can gather in one place.

The Council can still close the municipal boundaries of towns and village with populations of over 5,000 that have 1,000 cases or more per 100,000. In other words, the 500-per-100k measure has finished. Municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants will be judged individually.

Furthermore, the Council will still control the opening times of the hostelry and commercial sectors, such as bars and shops. This means that bars and restaurants can remain open until midnight, which will come into effect on Sunday at 00.01h and last until May the 31st, 23.59h.

As for how many people can sit at the same table in eateries, the limit is eight persons in the interior and ten on an open-air terrace. This will vary depending on the Level designation for the area.

PM Moreno explained that the restrictions would wind down in three stages, tied to the vaccine roll out. Phase one ends on the 31st of May, with the second phase starting on the 1st of June and concluding on the 21st of June, which is when the Council hopes to have 40% of the population vaccinated (both doses) and 70% with only the first jab completed.

In each of these phases, opening times will be regulated according to the actual Level System – the Costa Tropical and Alpujarra find themselves on Level three.

The PM also said that there will be a “certain flexibility” concerning the nightlife sector, “They [night clubs & discos] can stay open until two in the morning with the same occupation limitation as bars. The use of dance floors will only be permitted if the dance floors are open-air ones and then only when the area that they are in reaches Level One.

There will be no limitation on as far as time goes for swimming pools and beaches. However, groups must keep a distance of 1.5m between them. The maximum occupancy will vary depending on the level designation they are on.

He pointed out that Andalucía has a contagion rate of 193 per 100,000k, which is below the national average (202).

