Monterrey, Nuevo León.- People migrants seeking opportunities in Monterrey have a new space that will help regularize your legal situation and enter the world of work.

The Training Center for Migrants, CENCAMI Monterrey, inaugurated on March 16 by the Libre Mariposa association, offers comprehensive care to migrant so they can live and work under legal regulations. It is not a hostel or dining room.

“We are focused on the reactivation of migrants,” said Raquel Romero Girón, president of the Libre Mariposa association and former Consul General of El Salvador in Monterrey for seven years.

“Check first what is your migratory statussee what possibilities they have of regularizing themselves and giving them that support, and after that, see their linkage with the formal sector of industry and companies here in the State“.

They have facilities to train them for the labor market and a play area for migrant children.

The doors are open to people from any country and also from other states of Mexico. It is only required that they are already living in the State, that they intend to stay and live here and regularize their legal status.

“I am not calling for more people to come, no, we are supporting the one who is already here for many years and perhaps has not found an answer, support, management on the issue of migratory regularization”.

As well offer advice and training to companies that seek to open their doors to migrants under all the regulations of the Law.

“Private companies have approached us and told us: ‘We want to hire migrants, but what is done? What do we need? We don’t want to fall into an irregularity'”.

In addition, they signed a collaboration agreement with the Educáncer association, for which they will provide medical and psychological careas well as prostheses for women who are living with or have overcome breast cancer. Who are living with or have overcome breast cancer.

give chance

With the opening of Training Center for Migrants, Libre Mariposa seeks to dignify the lives of these people it serves.

“It is difficult to continue promoting the same effort of ‘I’m going to a corner, give me a coin’. In the end, that does not dignify, it does not give a social benefit,” said the president.

“If everything is organized and there is a correct way of doing things, we all win. At the end of the day, the population also sees that the migrant can go to work.”

“It is important that the Monterrey society sees an opportunity to incorporate migrant people because in the end, I think it is a matter of human sensitivity.”

The center is located at 139 Cenizo Street, in Colonia Barrio Mirasol, in Monterrey. Reports by phone 8114-255-012 and email libremariposamty@gmail.com