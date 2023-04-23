The promotional campaign with the Italian artistic and landscape beauties sponsored by an “influencer” version of Botticelli’s Venus continues to cause discussion. After the criticisms of the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché for the costs of the project (9 million euros, ed), the ironies for the slogan “open to wonder” which would be in contrast with the Rampelli law proposal which bans unnecessary English expressions from institutional communication and the attacks for the alleged debasement of the work exhibited at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, someone pointed out that one of the scenes depicted in the commercial and passed off as settings in our country was actually recorded in Slovenia. This is the clip in which a group of friends toast to Italy, there is a bottle of Cotar wine on the table, all around blue windows and climbing plants.

Massimiliano Milic, of the Triestine production house Terroir films, reported on Facebook that the scenes take place in a cellar in Slovenia. “Do you know how the Ministry of Tourism decided to relaunch Made in Italy?”, writes Milic, “with a nice video of stock shots prevalent in this video of a Slovenian cellar passed off as images of Italy”. The Fatto Quotidiano journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli relaunched the news, saying that she had ascertained that the clip can be downloaded from Artgrid, a foreign platform, and was shot by Dutch director Hans Peter Scheep.