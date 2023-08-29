“Open to Wonder” a ghost on the web. New investigation against Minister Santanchè. The Court of Auditors wants to see clearly

Get back to campaigning”Open to Wonder” by the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchèthe Court of Auditors has decided to open an investigation into the “Venus influencer”. In fact, in the height of the tourist season, the countryside cost 140 thousand € it is totally disappeared from the web and social networks. For Santanchè – we read in Repubblica – there is a new legal problem. This time it has to do directly with her work as Minister of Tourism in Giorgia Meloni’s government, not with the quarrels as an entrepreneur at the helm of Visibilia. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Lazio Court of Auditors has decided to open a file on the Venus. Not that of Botticelli, but the digital influencer created by Santanchè to relaunch – this was the goal – tourism in Italy.

An advertising and media operation, which so far has floated on the web more for teasing and gaffes (like Slovenia doomed in the videos for Italy) than for the performance in terms of development of a crucial sector for the Italian economy. But now on this marketing project, funded with public money, the shadow of the tax damage lengthens. Only the spot that launched the Venus influencer is cost the state coffers 138 thousand euros, 2,000 euros below the threshold for which a tender is required. The operation directly involved Palazzo Chigi, given that the resolution transferring the 138 thousand euros was adopted, in early April, by the Publishing Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

