Open to Wonder disappeared from social networks: the campaign by the Ministry of Tourism ends up under investigation

Open to wonder ends up under the lens of the accounting magistrates. The prosecutor’s office of the Court of Auditors of Lazio has decided to open a file on the campaign launched a few months ago by the Ministry of Tourism by Daniela Santanchè and has already disappeared from social media.

The goal, according to reports from La Repubblica, will be to understand why Botticelli’s Venus, chosen as a testimonial, vanished from the platforms during the summer months. In fact, on Instagram the last post dates back to the end of June, while on Twitter the profile was closed.

According to the ministry, the suspension of activities was not due to problems with the communication agency in charge, Armando Testa, but to “a considered choice” to “land the campaigns on the italia.it portal”. Furthermore, according to the ministry, Venus “will soon be the protagonist again”.

The launch of the campaign in recent years has been accompanied by strong controversy. The commercial cost 138,000 euros, 2,000 euros below the threshold for which a tender is required. The presidency of the Council of Ministers had described the assignment as dictated by urgency, that is, that of showing the video “on the occasion of the presentation event of the campaign organized by the Ministry of Tourism for April 20, 2023”.

The case has already led to a complaint from Codacons, at the end of May, while for two weeks the secretary of +Europa, Riccardo Magi, had hypothesized a complaint for possible tax damage.