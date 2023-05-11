Open to Meraviglia, the urgency of the commercial and the blackout on the site

The controversy over the minister’s spot continues Santanchè to promote the tourism in Italy. In the countryside “Open to Wonder“, that of Slovenian winethe mangled names, the unregistered domain and the unpaid extras, one thing was still missing, the government resolution. Today Il Fatto Quotidiano reveals that she was the presidency of the Council to pay then that video obscured on the government website. A resolution dating back to early April which authorized the expenditure of 138 thousand euros. This is the same footage cited by the ad agency Armando Head in self-defense through an advertising page bought in the Corriere della Sera. In which it was written that it was made “with archival material“. And it was specified that it was not the “official spot” of the campaign.

The text of the resolution – continues the Fact – also demonstrates some urgency: “The promotional video object of the contractual performance must be shown on the occasion of the event presentation from the countryside organized by the ministry of Tourism for the April 20, 2023“. The cost of 138 thousand euros, it is just 2 thousand euros below the threshold for which it is a race is needed. The resolution signed by the head of department Luigi Fiorentino provides direct assignment. Also because it is the Head who has created the campaign so far. The choice is therefore forced due to the need for a “stylistic coherence” with the other initiatives.

