In it homewhere we spend most of our time, it is crucial to maintain a healthy environment to preserve our welfare.

However, a frequently overlooked but vitally important aspect is the ventilation appropriate.

The lack of an adequate air circulation in our homes can have significant consequences for our healthwhich underlines the need to address this issue seriously.

What happens if there is no ventilation in a house?

The absence of ventilation in a home can trigger a series of health problems that affect both the physical and mental well-being of its inhabitants. Here are some of the most common impacts:

Respiratory problems: The accumulation of humidityallergens and pollutants in indoor air can trigger or exacerbate respiratory conditions such as asthma and allergies. Lack of ventilation can lead to the proliferation of mold and dust mites, common triggers of respiratory problems.

Deterioration of air quality: Without adequate circulation of fresh air, pollutants such as carbon dioxide (CO2), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and airborne particles can accumulate in concentrations harmful to health. This can cause respiratory tract irritation, headaches, fatigue, and other discomforts.

Increased risk of infections: Poorly ventilated indoor spaces are more prone to the spread of virus, bacteria and other pathogens, which increases the risk of respiratory infections and contagious diseases, especially during times of viral outbreaks such as the flu or COVID-19.

Impact on mental health: Lack of adequate ventilation can negatively affect psychological well-being, causing irritability, difficulty concentrating and mental fatigue. A closed and stale environment can contribute to stress and anxietyaffecting mental health in general.

How long should you ventilate the house?

The frequency and duration of ventilation depend on several factors, including climate, location of the home, and activities carried out indoors.

However, it is recommended ventilate the house at least several times a day, for a few minutes each time, to renew the indoor air and remove accumulated contaminants.

In hot climates, early morning and afternoon ventilation can help take advantage of the cooler temperatures and reduce the need to use air conditioning.

In colder climates, briefly ventilating between household activities may be sufficient to maintain the air quality.

Besides the Natural ventilation through windows and doors, the use of mechanical ventilation systems, such as exhaust fans in bathrooms and kitchens, can help improve indoor air circulation.