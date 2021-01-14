Former President Mauricio Macri again chose social networks this Thursday to target the Government and demanded the opening of schools. He did so through a new open letter in which he also included criticism of the teaching unions.

“A new year began and the definitions on the opening of schools still remain unresolved. The national government authorities insist on conditioning the return to classes to the epidemiological situation, even when since last November the World Health Organization (WHO) has defended the need to keep schools open because it has been proven that children and adolescents are not the main vectors of contagion and are more likely to contract the virus outside the school environment than inside, “Macri began questioning.

The former president’s claim is in tune with that of much of the opposition while the Government warns that plans to return to face-to-face classes could be frustrated if the trend of the significant increase in coronavirus cases continues.

“We look around us and we are fully aware that everything is allowed, except the entrance of our boys to the classrooms“, launched Macri.

And he continued: “This responds to an order of priorities that must be reversed immediately if we really want to build a prosperous future with opportunities for young people.”

For the former president, Argentina runs the risk of “losing the potential of a generation of young people if the classrooms remain empty.”

Once again, Macri chose an open letter through Facebook to criticize the Government. On December 13, he used the same method to question the Government of Alberto Fernández for the closure of the El Palomar airport and he repeated it on the last day of the year with a balance of 2020 and more criticism of the Executive.

News in development.