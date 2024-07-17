The preliminary hearing judge, Sara Farini, will decide whether or not to involve the Constitutional Court in the Open case. Her decision is expected on October 14th

On the trial of the Open Foundation and the chats between Renzi, Boschi and Bonifazi never seen, the Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office, led by public prosecutors Luca Turco and Antonino Nastasi, asked the preliminary investigations judge, Sara Farini, to raise a conflict of attribution between state powers before the Constitutional Court. In fact, last spring, The Italian Parliament has rejected the request of the Florence Prosecutor’s Office to seize electronic correspondence of Renzi (chat and email) and of the parliamentarians Boschi and Bonifazi, in the context of the trial on the alleged illicit funding to the Open Foundationbecause the seizure had not been previously authorised by the Chambers. This is the result of thePreliminary hearing in the Open Foundation trial in which the above mentioned and other personalities are investigated for the crime of violating the law on party financing. The Florentine public prosecutors contest that the Chambers have exceeded their powers and incorrectly assessed the parliamentary prerogatives guaranteed by the Constitution. The preliminary hearing judge Farini will express his opinion at the next hearing on October 14, 2024.

READ ALSO: Consulting, Renzi new strategic advisor to the Tony Blair Institute