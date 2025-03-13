He taught the first tips, applauded out of exit and barely entertaining during the fight. He gave the Mene to the public and heaven, which gave a truce. Firm, at the feet together, he started overlooking. Maximum the disposition with Vinazo, which seemed to improve in his hands. Do you know why? For the good treatment dispensed, for that attitude and that concept that covered the source defects. He printed softness to the stroke, with a phenomenal change of hand. Barefoot on the sand, lowering the left fabrics and carrying it hooking. From a sword killed and won an ear, while applauding the steer, to whom – we insisted – he made him more the novillero. Another very different air brought the comfortable second, a saying that moved and put his face, but who soon accused his fair forces. Curro Javier masterfully closed to cape. Then the thing would navigate among unequal waters and a certain encimism. He greeted after an effective lunge. Puro jandilla the third, short but touched seriousness and with extraordinary exit gallop. There was a lack of order in the ring during the third of rods and auction lacked the Mene in the long remove. As a side, he looked at him the newest of the poster, Simón Andreu, who extended too much in flags in a third of more will and scare than anything else. The logical deficiencies of the kid, but supplied that bisoñez with his desire while the animal began to crack. With good modes he started genuflexo, but this gardener pyed at the tables. Suddenly, among the stripes, he realized in a series. A sigh lasted the illusion. Valencia Coso Fallas Fair. Thursday, March 13, 2025. Fuente Ymbro steers, Iker Fernández ‘El Mene, of Celeste and Gold: Lunge (ear); rear stake (ear with a request for another). Javier Zulueta, from Rosa Palo y Oro: Stopped (Mild request and greetings); Stopped (request and back to the ring). Simón Andreu, white and gold: Low lunge (minority request and silence). More than fourth, degoleladito and neck to embesty meat. Phenomenally he threw the fabrics on the left. Seriousness, value and bearing good with a steer who served a lot. Hondos the finals helped before showing the cannon of his Tizona. Ear with a request for another. A strong downpour fell in the fifth, with which Zulueta left passages of bullfighter seal. The ring was already a pool, increasingly overflowing. The Sevillian hunted him from a fulminant sword and turned the meaningless ring, then the universal flood and his partner fallen and the public wanted that Psara Light.

