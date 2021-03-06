All knowledge, goods, services and teachings should be transferred by the value of solidarity and its cooperative applications. The awareness of citizenship as a civic virtue should motivate our personal, professional and community responsibilities and duties from the first schooling.

This, and no other, is the best guarantee of the consecration of rights, as a natural emanation of the intersection of the duties of all; this within the framework of a reciprocity of personal empathy and community perspectives. That is the horizon of a civilization of ethical subjects.

The mission of the University is to complete the comprehensive training of youth, prepare the professionals required by the country and attend to the improvement in their exercise, in order to provide them with human and comprehensive training, the harmonious development of the personality and the preparation for the responsible exercise of their freedom, as well as the training for the exercise of professional activities that allow promoting, sustaining and increasing the human, social, environmental, cultural, scientific, productive and economic development of the country.

Opening the doors of the university to cooperativism, listening to the living flesh of reality the facts that the dynamics of gregarious relationships are producing, will enliven the university culture through a closer contact with the prevailing issues and burning concerns of more current, incorporating the university heritage, new knowledge and pedagogies for a cooperative resolution of the same.

Cooperativism is a path, a solidary way of socializing common rights, duties, needs and interests, a harmonious form of gradual transition between a world marked by individualisms, inequalities and privileges; towards populations more settled on fraternity, equality and the culture of encounter and satisfaction.

Prior to law 26.206 / 06, we promoted a specific chair for cooperative law (Resolution No. 269/03, Faculty of Law, National University of Córdoba), deserving the recognition of the National Interuniversity Council “for the pioneering initiative of incorporating cooperativism in the educational system, and especially due to the important concretion in the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences of the University to which it belongs ”.

Subsequently, in 2006, the current legislation on National Education, in its article 90, officially incorporated cooperative and mutual education in general, and school education in particular, into the federal educational system, ensuring appropriate teacher training.

This university cooperativism that we advocate represents an integration of eagerness in the incessant search for a richer and more auspicious existence in human quality, to the extent that each need can find its satisfaction, and the economy, its democratization.

In short, if the lesson of the solidary example wins over all eloquence, achieving a more cooperative society would be a beneficial advance in the line of a usefully responsible evolution, led and led by individuals with probity for more just social structures and appropriate to the authentic sense of our time.

Roberto Fermín Bertossi is CoNEAU Expert in Cooperativism