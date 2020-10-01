Franceinfo and the weekly 1 join forces to offer a meeting, every Sunday at 9 p.m. hours on channel 27 and its digital media. For this new issue of season 2, Lucie Chaumette, Julien Bisson and their guests wonder how to continue to live without giving in to fear and what is the role of democracy in the face of dangers …

In summary

One question / Several looks: Antoine Bristielle, associate professor of social sciences, researcher at Sciences Po Grenoble, conducted a survey for the Jean-Jaurès Foundation on the sociology of anti-mask activists; Emmanuel Didier, sociologist, research director at CNRS and editor-in-chief of the electronic open access journal Statistics and Society.

1 + 2: Frédéric Worms, philosopher, professor of contemporary philosophy at theÉcole Normale Supérieure, of which he is the deputy director since 2015, author of Astonishment and Resistance (ed. Desclée de Brouwer). Backwards : an archive ofINA of 1987 in which young high school students speak out about AIDS.

