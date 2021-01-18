Are 42 soloists and music groups of the Region who enrolled in the call for the ‘Open Study’ program of the CREA Plan of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA) that puts at your disposal a professional recording studio for free to make your recordings.

Likewise, the ICA reached an agreement with Are good, a specialized company with more than ten years of experience in the development of artists and the music industry, so that they provide the groups that are selected for ‘Open Study’ with specialized training to guide their professional careers within the world of music.

The agreement also established that the best recordings access the platform Son Buenos Music Cream, a tool dedicated to distributing and commercializing musical and audiovisual recordings and material associated with them on digital media and platforms, as well as managing the production rights of the recordings. In addition, with the Crema Music platform the author receives information about the income that he is generating and the daily listening trends and downloads on the various digital marketing platforms, along with proper planning of your record releases.

He general director of the ICA, Juan Antonio Lorca, indicated that “the ‘Open Study’ program was very well received and our goal is to facilitate emerging soloists and bands in the Region of Murcia to be able to record their compositions professionally and boost their careers with professional advice such as the training provided by Son Good ones”. The soloists and groups selected for ‘Open Study’, which has the collaboration of Estrella de Levante, will have the professional studio for eight-hour days to record, edit and mix the musical project.

The program also includes specialized training and from the ICA Performances by these groups will be promoted, both in their centers and in those cultural events in which they participate as a sponsor. “In short, we try to offer comprehensive support to emerging artists with ‘Open Studio’, making it easier for them to record their songs with professional teams and facilitating their access to the music industry”, concluded the general director of the ICA.