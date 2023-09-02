Some “fanatical” users of the Linux world consider ZorinOS the black sheep because compared to other Linux distributions (which are open source) it has a paid version; well the fact that a piece of software has a free license does not absolutely mean that it is (or that it must be) free.

What does “Open Source” mean?

In Italian “Open Source” simply means “open source”, this means that if I download the X software, I am free to modify it as I please (previous, obviously skills in the field of programming).

Developers for various reasons, whether to curb piracy, whether they are for the philosophy of free software, or because this way it is easier to solve bugs on the spot (after all, one of the advantages of quick access to the source code is precisely this) , they decide to open source their software; but this absolutely does not mean it is free, at least not necessarily.

We can therefore define open source all those computer programs whose source code is made available to the public and can be freely used, studied, modified and distributed; the key element here is the transparency of the source code and the ability for developers to access and make changes to it.

Many open source projects are actually free, but that’s not a one-size-fits-all requirement.

Some more or less known concrete examples

As mentioned earlier ZorinOSalthough it has a version that is both free and “open source”, it also has the “pro” version which is paid, which adds a few more functions than the “Core” version.

Another example could be WordPressa well-known platform for making your own website or blog, here too, the source code is available to everyone, but the complete services for this platform are, in fact, paid.

Another example can be VirtualBox which is an open source virtualization software that allows you to run virtual machines on a host computer; however Oracle provides a free version of VirtualBox, but also offers the Oracle VM VirtualBox Enterprise Subscription service which includes advanced technical support.

All of this could be done really a thousand examples, because often the Open Source version is a sort of “basic version” of programs which, for a fee, are much more complete and complex.

Where does this “hate” towards non-free open source come from?

When people get used to having something free, and which, as in the case of Open Source, is also of a good quality (as can be the case with LibreOffice which has very little to envy to its paid Microsoft counterpart), they begin to say “but how? Do you pay now? But it has been free until today!“.

Added to this is the fact that (at least in our country), many things have been free in terms of entertainment, radio and television above all, the addition over the years of piracy, has created the idea that whatever is behind a screen is a right.

Open source software doesn’t finance itself

What few people think about is that free software is this: how is it financed?

As you can already imagine, some of these software companies are financed through subscriptions (see WordPress), some through full paid versions (such as ZorinOS) and others through donations (this is the case of LibreOffice)

Some open source projects are often sponsored by companies or organizations that see value in the project and provide direct funding; these sponsors can contribute financial resources, hardware, or developer time.

Other companies offer a free, open source version of their software, but also provide a paid version with advanced features or premium support; this dual business model allows you to finance software development through sales of the paid version.

In conclusion

Nice to be able to take advantage of free and free software, but as you have seen that open source software is not always necessarily free, very often there is a price to pay, even if not monetary.