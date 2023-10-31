In recent years, open source has gained considerable popularity as an alternative to commercial software; However, It’s undeniable that many open source or free products fail to match their paid counterparts in terms of functionality, efficiency and support.

This article will explore the reasons why this happens, analyzing emblematic cases, such as Blender it is not used instead Maya in large companies, GIMP it has never supplanted Photoshop in the professional field and ditto the official Microsoft Office suites have never been “supplanted” by OpenOffice or LibreOfficeto give some examples and they could be given many others.

Open Source, the various reasons why it does not “supplant” the “originals”

The reasons why free software does not “supplant” the originals are different, and these are just some of them.

Limited resources

One of the main reasons why open source software often does not reach the level of commercial originals is the limited availability of financial and human resources; large companies such as Autodesk, Adobe and Microsoft invest large sums of money in research and development, recruit highly specialized talent and have significant budgets available to test and improve their products; on the other hand, open source projects often rely on volunteers or organizations with limited funding, which puts them at a disadvantage in terms of resources.

Varied workforce

Open source projects often involve a large community of developers, each with different ideas and goals; this diversity can lead to a dispersion of efforts, resulting in a lack of focus compared to commercial companies, which have highly specialized teams of developers focused on clear objectives.

Technical support and documentation

Another factor that often makes the difference between open source and commercial software is technical support; trading companies usually provide dedicated customer support, Quick responses to issues and detailed documentation.

Users of open source software can often find themselves searching for answers in online forums or depend on the goodwill of the community to solve their problems.

Development cycles and updates

Commercial companies often follow well-planned and regular development cycles. This allows them to release regular updates and significant improvements; on the other hand, open source projects may be subject to less stringent timeframes and objectiveswhich can slow down the development and update process.

Interoperability

Commercial software is often designed to work in synergy with other products from the same company; for example, Microsoft Office is tightly integrated with Windows and this interoperability can be difficult to match for open source productswhich often face compatibility and interconnection challenges with a variety of software.

Technological innovation and advancement of technology

Commercial companies invest heavily in research and development to remain competitive. This allows them to often stay ahead of trends and introduce cutting-edge features. On the other hand, open source projects may find themselves chasing innovations and having to wait for new technologies to become widely accessible.

Difficulty of use

Another significant aspect that often distinguishes open source software from commercial ones is usability and the learning curve; while some open source alternatives like GIMP can be compared to their paid counterparts in terms of accessibility and ditto the difficulty between LibreOffice and Microsoft Office, they are similar in terms of learning (at least in private, in the world of work it’s another story) , others like Blender can be significantly more complex to learn and use than Maya.

This difficulty in learning and using can be an obstacle for less experienced userswho may prefer the familiarity of interfaces and workflows of commercial software and this aspect must be taken into account when evaluating the suitability of open source software compared to commercial one, as usability can greatly influence productivity and user satisfaction.

Conclusions

While open source has made significant progress and offers viable alternatives to commercial software in many situations, It is important to recognize that there are inherent challenges that may prevent these projects from reaching the same levels of excellence and completeness as paid products.

The main differences concern the availability of financial resources, technical support, planning of development cycles and interoperability; Despite these challenges, open source continues to be a valuable resource for many people and offers a number of benefits, including free and transparent source code.